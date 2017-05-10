Greens confirm they will stand in Lancaster general election

The Greens have announced their candidates for the general election – ending talk of them standing aside in Lancaster to give Labour a better chance.

Rebecca Novell will stand for the Greens in the battle for the Lancaster and Fleetwood seat on June 8.

Cait Sinclair will stand for the Greens in Morecambe and Lunesdale.

The party also announced its candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale, Cait Sinclair.

Councillor Novell, who was born in Lancaster and went to Lancaster Girls Grammar school, is a Lancaster city councillor for Marsh ward.

Cait Sinclair was born in Lancaster and raised in Warton. She stood for the Greens in Lancaster Rural North in last week’s Lancashire County Council elections.

“By standing in the general election, we want to give everyone the opportunity and choice to vote Green and for people to hear our policies and vision for a better world,” said Jean O’Neill, chairman of North Lancashire Green Party.

“We will continue to argue and to campaign for an end to the first-past-the-post electoral system so that, in future, it will be easier to translate green votes into green MPs.”

Local Greens voted last night on the issue of whether to field a candidate in Lancaster and Fleetwood, and made the decision that they would stand.

This came after talks between senior Labour and Green figures at local level about the chances of a Labour-Green alliance.

Other candidates announced for Lancaster and Fleetwood are Cat Smith (Labour), Eric Ollerenshaw (Conservative) and Robin Long (Liberal Democrats).

Other candidates announced for Morecambe and Lunesdale are David Morris (Conservative), Vikki Singleton (Labour), Matthew Severn (Liberal Democrats) and Robert Gillespie (UKIP).

The deadline for candidates is tomorrow (Thursday).

See HERE for our story about talks on the local Labour-Green alliance.