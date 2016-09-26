Green waste charges will hit Lancaster and Morecambe in 2017

Lancaster City Council are set to introduce charges for green waste collection from January next year.

The city council’s chief officer for the environment has published a report outlinining the charges and subsequent savings the council will make.

The new charges will come into effect from January 2017, and residents who sign up before March 31 2017 will receive the service at the discounted rate of £30 for up to a maximum of 15 months.

After this date the service will cost £37.50 for a subscription until the end of March 2018. At a meeting on October 4, Cabinet members will also discuss proposals to increase the charge to £40 in 2018/19. People will not be forced to sign up.

The council says the charge is being introduced to plug a budget black hole that will see the costs of collecting household waste boom from £2.85m to £4.14m over the next few years. This is as a result of losing funding from Lancashire County Council and reductions in central government funding.

Coun Brendan Hughes, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “Contrary to popular belief, council tax has only ever paid for a proportion of our costs and we’ve always relied on extra grants to run many of our services, including the collection of garden waste.

“These grants have been cut to the bone and to continue to provide the service we have had to bring in this charge to help cover our costs.

“The only alternative would be to stop collecting garden waste altogether.

“These are difficult times and I’d like to thank people for working with the council to reduce the impact these cuts are having on our society and also their continued commitment to recycling as much of their waste as they can.”

More details on how to subscribe will be issued to homes in October and November.