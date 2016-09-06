Green waste charges due in 2017

Fees for emptying household green waste wheelie bins are due to be introduced in January.

Lancaster City Council will bring in a “modest charge” for collecting green waste early next year.

A green waste bin.

The plans were first announced earlier this year as part of a major drive by the council to increase its income and cut costs, in order to save £5.6m over the next two years.

Coun David Smith, cabinet member for Environmental Services, said: “As everyone knows government funding has been cut to the bone so, reluctantly, we’re no longer able to provide this service for free.

“By bringing in this modest charge we will be able to continue to provide the service to those that want it, without creating an extra burden on the council’s resources for those that don’t. “It’s entirely discretionary and if people don’t want to take advantage they can compost their garden waste at home or take it to one of the household waste recycling centres.”

The charges were originally to be introduced in August but plans were delayed.