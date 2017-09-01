Green bin collection figures for Lancaster revealed

Around forty per cent of homes in the Lancaster district have signed up to pay for green waste collection.

Latest figures show 23,469 out of around 58,000 households with a green bin have subscribed to the annual £37.50 charge which was introduced in January.

At last check, Lancaster City Council had made £706,000 from introducing the scheme.

This partially offsets £1.22m which has been withdrawn by Lancashire County Council as a contribution towards the recycling service.

The number of people opting in to the service by July 2017 leaves the council three quarters of the way towards its budgeted target.

“Subscriptions continue to be made on a daily basis but as would be expected these are slowing down,” says a council report.

Monthly subscriptions up until the end of June 2017 break down as follows: November 2016 - 4,401; December 2016 - 7,116; January 2017 - 4,619; February 2017 - 1,929; March - 2,751; April - 959; May - 724; June - 556.

The council is targeting new housing developments hoping to increase take-up of the scheme.

The council brought in the charge to plug a budget black hole that will see the costs of collecting household waste boom from £2.85m to £4.14m over the next few years.

If you opt into the green waste collection service you can halve your costs by sharing a bin with a neighbour.

If you don’t already have a green bin, call Lancaster City Council on 01524 582491 to order one. A delivery charge applies. You can still take green waste to the council’s recycling centre at Salt Ayre.