Grammars bring festive cheer

Lancaster’s two grammar schools put on special events to mark the festive season, and raised money at the same time.

Generations old and young came together for a Christmas party hosted by Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

Members of the local community were invited to school for a Christmas dinner and entertainment that lasted well into the evening.

Pupils and staff were on hand to cater for the guests’ every need from providing a taxi service to serving the puddings.

Talented pupils provided live music with performances from a jazz band, the brass section, a Capella singers and a finale of festive classics.

Special thanks go to all staff and pupils for taking part, to LRGS staff Mike Ryan and Ian Whitehouse for organising the event, to Chartwells for providing the food and waitresses and to the community for attending.

Meanwhile, Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School was a blaze of colour as pupils turned out in a brightly coloured array of Christmas jumpers to support Save the Children’s annual fundraising event, organised by Shaphina Bennett Shaw and Iona Cross of the Sixth Form Charity Committee, and supported by charity team members, Rebecca Dixon, Aless Gibson, Eloise Heywood and Catherine Ramsay.

The school had several stalls and the Fig Tree Christmas market stall.

The team has so far raised nearly £450 with more money still to be collected.