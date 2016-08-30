Good weather hopes for Morecambe Vintage Festival

Vintage festival organisers are crossing their fingers for good weather as the resort prepares for a bumper weekend.

As we went to press, the Met Office was forecasting sunshine and showers for the Morecambe area on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile Vintage-by-the-Sea organiser Wayne Hemingway says this year’s event is set to pump £1m into the town and will attract its largest crowd yet.

The designer and TV celebrity, who was born in Morecambe, said: “This year looks set to welcome the largest crowd to Morecambe in living memory.

“Vintage By the Sea is now one of the most popular free events in the North of England and we salute the good people of the region and beyond.

“A mention of course to the local councils, community, Arts Council England, traders and our ever supportive sponsors English Lakes Hotels and The Arndale Morecambe Bay who support the event and allow it to be accessible.”

Hoteliers are confident they will be fully booked by the weekend as they prepare for one of their busiest times of the year.

Mark Needham, manager at the Midland Hotel in Morecambe, said: “Our Torch Club has sold out and our afternoon teas on the Sunday are already fully booked.

“Whatever the weather I am sure people will come out in their droves.

“We have a lot of people from overseas visiting, from America and various parts of the world that have fallen in love with the town.”

Paul Bury, owner of the Lothersdale Hotel in Morecambe, said: “At present we’re at 67 per cent occupancy for the weekend so still some rooms left to sell but it historically sells out with a lot of people waiting until they know what the weather will be like before booking. Our busiest booking days will be the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the weekend.”

The Visitor website www.thevisitor.co.uk will bring you weather updates ahead of the festival this weekend which runs from September 2-4.