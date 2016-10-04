Gold award for 30 years as volunteer

A woman who has volunteered for Morecambe Lifeboat for 30 years has been presented with an award.

Lesley Waite, the Morecambe RNLI lifeboat station’s volunteer treasurer was presented with the charity’s Gold Award by RNLI Chairman Mr Charles Hunter-Pease at a recent national award ceremony held in Birmingham.

Lesley, who lives in Bare, said: “It was a lovely surprise and I was very touched by it.

“It’s only a small thing and I don’t save lives. My husband was a senior helmsman so its just a family tradition.

“The lifeboat has no government funding and relies on donations. I also received a BEM in 2013 for my services to Higher Education and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).”

Morecambe volunteer Deputy Launching Authority, Colin Midwinter, said: ‘Lesley has been associated with Morecambe lifeboat for about 30 years. Her husband Steve was on the crew, but when he left due to work commitments; she didn’t.

“She has a modest, quiet and unassuming manner but her commitment to the work of Morecambe lifeboat has been total, even during times of serious illness; juggling family and work responsibilities with the needs of the Station. Lesley is very conscientious and ensures that all bills, accounts etc are settled promptly and this is especially true when processing expense claims submitted by our volunteers; recognising that, for some, failure to do so can cause real difficulties.

“Lesley makes every effort to attend local management meetings and can answer any question asked of her.

The esteem with which she is held by the members of Morecambe lifeboat crew cannot be under-estimated and she is fully deserving of any recognition she receives.”