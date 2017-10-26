Glowing endorsement for ‘inspirational’ Morecambe training specialist

A Morecambe training specialist in getting people back to work has been accredited by the leading compliance body in its field which described the company as ‘inspirational.’

PHX Training, delivering learning in employability along with maths, English as well as English for Speakers of Other Languages, has received its accreditation from the Matrix, which aims to support individuals “in their choice of career, learning, work and life goals.”

The rigorous assessment covered leadership and management, resource, service delivery and continuous quality improvement.

Dan Scott, managing director of PHX Training, said: “We’re thrilled to have secured this major national accreditation which means we have been endorsed at the highest level.

“Our team came under scrutiny across the board and have passed with flying colours.”

The leadership and management part of the assessment covered eight criteria including defining aims and objectives, providing clear direction, implementing policies to promote equality and diversity and compliance with existing and new legislation.

The resource element examined how the company uses its assets to deliver an effective service including providing clients with current, accurate and quality-assured information and defining the relevant skills, knowledge, competencies and qualifications.

For service delivery, PHX Training had to demonstrate how it defines, delivers and supports its learners with clear referral to other organisations where relevant, while the continuous quality improvement element looked at reviewing and improving the service on an ongoing basis.

PHX Training, which has seven centres across Lancashire, Cumbria and Merseyside, offers courses in English and maths leading up to a level 2 qualification, the equivalent to a grade C at GCSE.

Other training programmes available through the network include business administration, customer service, IT, management, team leading, warehousing, hospitality, health and social care, cleaning services and sales and recruitment.