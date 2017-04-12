Glasson Marina gets £350K upgrade

A marina will get a major uplift thanks to a £350,000 windfall.

Glasson Basin Marina at Glasson Dock will be given a two-year upgrade focussing on its infrastructure and boatyard workshop.

The cash, part of a £3m investment by owners British Waterways Marinas Ltd (BWML), will be spent on improvements to the marina jetties during 2017, followed by additional undercover storage space and new spray booth capacity.

The marina has 156 water berths and 110 berths ashore.

The workshop specialises in osmosis treatments, paint spraying, rigging, fibreglass repair, welding and structural damage.

A spokesman for BMWL said the workshop has “an enviable reputation for quality work in boat repair and paint spraying”.

BMWL announced the cash as part of its five-year growth strategy after they sold Whixall Marina on the Llangollen Canal in Shropshire to Grocontinental, a thriving local business group.

The company owns 18 marinas across the UK, including at Glasson, Galgate, Hull, Ripon, Manchester and London.

A spokesman said BMWL is “committed to providing long term security and financial certainty for our residential boat owners”.

As part of the £3m spend, the firm is increasing residential moorings at six sites to reflect customer demand.

This will take its total residential moorings across the BWML estate from 550 planning approved berths to 730.

Sites involved include Sawley (Nottingham), Cowroast (Tring), Limehouse &Poplar (London), Ripon (N Yorkshire) and Packet Boat (Uxbridge).