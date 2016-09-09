Gin Festival heads to Lancaster

Gin lovers who missed out on a popular festival earlier this year have another chance to sample the world’s finest gins.

When Lancs Ginfest came to Morecambe people from across the resort visited Aspect Bar and Bistro to try more than 70 gins on offer.

Lancaster Gin Festival.

Now its Lancaster’s turn as it the Gin Society brings its brand new Gin Festival to the Town Hall on Friday September 30, from 6.30pm–11pm, Saturday October 1, from 12.30pm 5pm and 6.30pm–11pm.

There will be more than 80 different gins on offer and gin lovers can discover tastes from around the UK and beyond.

The Gin Society will also be serving their sloe gin and prosecco fizz, plus a small selection of beverages. Botanical Brewers Fentimans will also be supplying their range of tonic waters. To add to the fizzy atmosphere, there will be music and dancing from ‘A Train Swing.’

Throughout the day and evening, distillers will be sharing their skills in a series of Gin masterclasses.

Tickets are £7.50, plus booking fee. Tickets also include a Gin Society gin goblet to keep as a souvenir, plus a booklet of tasting notes.

All gins and tonics with special garnishes are priced at £5.

To book visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-gin-society-festival-lancaster-tickets-26820919091.