George Michael tribute star speaks ahead of Morecambe sell-out show

A George Michael tribute artist has spoken of his dedication to the icon ahead of his Morecambe show.

Robert Taylor has been performing as George Michael for five years but nearly gave it all up after the star’s tragic death.

Robert Taylor as George Michael. The Preston singer will be bringing his show to Morecambe.

On Christmas Day last year Robert and millions of others woke up to shock – George Michael passed away at his home in Goring-on-Thames, aged 53.

“I was utterly devastated,” said the 38-year-old dad.

“I was thinking what do I do? Do I carry on doing the show I love or do I stop doing it?”

Robert looked to his fans for advice and was told “people are still doing Elvis tributes, carry on.”

Since then Robert has entertained audiences across the country celebrating the WHAM singer renowned for classics such as Careless Whisper, Faith and Last Christmas.

“It is not a case of keeping his music alive, his music will always be there,” said Robert who has been a professional singer for 20 years.

“People will always want to go out and see his music live and hopefully I can fill that void.

“It is about putting on a persona for the audience, some people say oh why are you trying to be George Michael, it is nothing to do with that, its putting a persona across.

“It is trying to put together the whole package, and think what would George Michael do now if he turned up to this pub and set up his equipment ready to go?”

The full-time singer will be bringing his tribute show to Morecambe this week.

“The night is not going to be sad, there is going to be no tears, trying to get everyone up dancing and having a good time,” said Robert.

“The biggest reaction from the audience that creates a buzz song is Wham’s Freedom, that is the one song always guaranteed to get people up and dancing.

“Singing is something I have done from an early age, I am one of those people who managed to get a job in something I love, I am very lucky.”

His show Keeping the Faith will take place at the Palatine, The Crescent on Thursday April 13 at 9pm.

Tickets have sold out. Doors open at 6pm and it will be strictly for ticket-holders only. The show will start at around 9pm until late.