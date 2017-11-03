Garstang up to second in table but manager keeping feet on ground

Garstang manager Lee Baker will not get carried away despite the Riversiders’ lofty league position.

Last Saturday’s 6-0 defeat of Southport Hesketh lifted them to second place in the West Lancashire League’s top flight.

They lie six points behind the leaders, Blackpool Wren Rovers, with two games in hand and a better goal difference.

Garstang are one of two teams who could overhaul Wrens at the top. The other is defending champions Longridge Town, who are 12 points adrift with five games in hand.

“I’d rather let Wrens stay at the top as I’m quite happy with them being up there,” Baker said.

“Longridge obviously haven’t played a lot of games and have only lost one of the eight they have played.

“No-one will look at the league table until after Christmas which is when you can start thinking if you are there or thereabouts.”

The next test of Garstang’s credentials comes on Saturday with a trip to Coppull United. Their hosts lie 11th in the table but they have only lost one of their four home league games so far.

For good measure, it is also a game where a number of players will be unavailable as they will be at weddings.

However, Baker was also without some of his players last weekend and still saw them hit half-a-dozen without reply.

He said: “The ones who came in and played haven’t given me a headache; the ones missing have the headache now.

“I’ve said before that I don’t owe anyone anything; I can’t play everyone and I’ve told the players they shouldn’t give me a reason not to play them.

“It’s easy to leave players out if they are giving you a reason and the ones who come in and replace them do a good job. The players know the score and they know how we work; it’s a bit cut-throat but that’s the way it needs to be.”

lSlyne-with-Hest climbed to eighth in the West Lancashire Premier League on Saturday after a 2-1 win away at bottom of the table Vickerstown.

Will Fraser-Gray and Josh Draycott got the goals for Garry Hunter’s side.

They next host Thornton Cleveleys at Bottomdale Road on Saturday.