Garstang too good for Torrisholme

Torrisholme went down to a 90-run defeat at the hands of third in the Palace Shield Premier Division Garstang on Saturday.

Garstang batted first at the Riverside and compiled 167-8.

Skipper Mark Walling was their top scorer with 46, supported by Michael Wellings (44), with Torrisholme captain Matt Jackson returning figures of 4-71 from 15 overs.

Daniel Woods also took 3-25 for Torrisholme, who struggled in reply against the Garstang attack.

A good all-round display from Garstang saw Torrisholme limp to 78 all out in the 27th over with only Woods (16), James Cookson (14) and Zubaire Patel (13 not out) making it into double figures.

Danny Gilbert claimed 3-30 from 10 overs, Ian Walling ended with 3-11 and Gareth Jennings 2-17.

The other two wickets came courtesy of run outs as Garstang claimed 12 points and Torrisholme two. The results leaves Jackson’s men two places clear of the drop zone but Rufford and Freckleton are being cut adrift.

At the other end of the table Garstang are just 10 points behind leaders Fulwood and Broughton.