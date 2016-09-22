Garstang are held to exciting draw away at rivals Fulwood

Garstang were held to a 3-3 draw at high-flying Fulwood Amateurs on Saturday, after they had beaten Lostock St Gerards 3-0 the previous Wednesday in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division.

In their midweek home clash with Lostock, Tom Graham gave Garstang the lead after 21 minutes, before Swindlehurst drilled home a second in the 72nd minute, and Jonny Hothersall completed the scoring with a simple tap-in after being set-up by Coar.

Against Fulwood, the hosts broke the deadlock when the Garstang defence was opened up and Mitch Newsham ran onto the ball and calmly slotted home from 12 yards.

Fulwood extended their lead when Orji beat his man and whipped in a pinpoint cross for ex-Garstang player Ryan Dodds to head home.

The deficit was soon halved when Murphy crossed from the left and Coar’s header was parried into the air for Graham to head home from close range.

Garstang equalised in controversial manner when the referee awarded a penalty for holding inside the area, which Colquhoun calmly slotted home to make it 2-2.

Having played four minutes of additional time at the end of the game, another Garstang attack saw the ball reach Colquhoun on the edge of the box and to Fulwood’s dismay, he fired home to give Garstang the lead.

However, Fulwood then forced a corner and when the ball was crossed, the referee awarded a last gasp penalty when he deemed Woods was holding a Fulwood attacker on the goal line.

Smith converted the penalty and at the restart the referee ended a pulsating second half with the score even at 3-3.

Slyne were beaten 3-1 by Coppull United on Saturday, despite Callum Moore giving them the lead after 23 minutes.