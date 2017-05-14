Garstang agency aims to help small businesses

Arran Eleanor Creative Ltd, a creative marketing company based in Garstang, launched earlier this year with an ethos reflecting managing director Arran Rigney’s sentiment that “great marketing should be available to everyone.”

The company works with small businesses and start-ups, aiding with website design, social media marketing, and events management, with a focus on keeping costs to a minimum.

“Why should marketing just be for the big dogs?” said Arran. “Many agencies are focusing their efforts on signing the biggest clients they can find, but that’s not what we’re about.”

Arran passionately believes in marketing as a tool for growing businesses from the ground up, which is why her company focuses on finding creative solutions for small budgets.

Director Adam Young added: “Small businesses are often overlooked by marketing agencies; we’re looking to change that.”

The company currently works with The Fleece Inn at Dolphinholme and, after successfully managing their social media accounts during a period of redevelopment, was handed a web development contract with them. They now aim to connect with businesses in the local area looking to boost their growth through digital marketing.