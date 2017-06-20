Galgate nursing home expansion bucks national trend

Hillcroft is defying the national trend which has seen many care homes closing their doors, by expanding its range of services.

The Lancashire-based nursing home group has announced that it will now be offering residential care for the first time in its 25-year history.

The development began last year to extend the Hillcroft Nursing Home in Galgate, and with all six homes offering nursing care, the decision was made to offer something a bit different.

The new unit, which opens this week, is part of a grade II listed building and has been tastefully extended to offer the ideal environment for those who need a bit of extra help with day-to-day tasks.

Louise Mattinson, one of the directors at Hillcroft, said: “Hillcroft House in Galgate is the perfect location for those who need long-term care and would prefer to stay in a residential setting.

“Residents’ needs will be met with dignity and respect in an environment which will not only be homely but surrounded by the beautiful Lancashire countryside.

“With an aging population, there needs to be more options available to people when they can no longer stay at home. Offering residential care is an exciting new step for us at Hillcroft and one we feel confident we can deliver to the highest standard.”

The news comes just months after it was announced that care homes across the country are handing back contracts deemed to be undeliverable.

David Behan, chief executive of the Care Quality Commission, said: “We are becoming concerned about the fragility of the adult social care market, with evidence suggesting that it might be approaching a ‘tipping point.

“The combination of a growing, ageing population, more people with long-term conditions and a challenging financial climate means increased need but reduced access.

“The result is that some people are not getting the help they need – which in turn creates problems in other parts of the health and care system, such as overstretched A&E departments or delays in people leaving hospital.”