Funeral for Morecambe’s well-known homeless man Chad

The funeral of a well-known homeless man who died in hospital in Lancaster will be held this week.

Chad, (real name Martin Pollock), was a familiar figure in Morecambe’s West End and town centre, and in previous years could be seen with his brown and white spaniel Misty.

Chad sadly died in hospital in April.

Chad’s funeral is this Thursday May 25 at 9.30am at Lancaster & Morecambe crematorium.

Everybody is welcome.

Nearly £1,400 has been raised by generous donations to a crowdfunding page set up to get Chad a memorial plaque in the woodland area at the crematorium.

Any money left over after the plaque has been purchased will be shared between St Barnabas church who have a soup kitchen for the homeless and Wolfwood who looked after Chad’s dog Misty.