Fun day in Heysham to raise funds for Ben

A family fun day is being held this Saturday, August 5 in aid of a Heysham man diagnosed with a rare disease.

Ben Ryan suffers from Wilson’s Disease which is an accumulation of copper in the body and in Ben’s case it is in his brain.

Ben, who has a young son, has been in hospital since December 2016 and the fun day is to raise funds towards his rehabilitation and recovery.

At the fun day, which is from 12.30pm until 6pm there will be live music, buffet and bar food and a bouncy castle.

For more information on Wilson’s Disease visit WDSG-UK.