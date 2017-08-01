Frustration mounts over Carnforth Station repairs

Delays to roof repairs at Carnforth railway station are hitting businesses in the pocket.

Bosses at the station’s micropub and model railway shop have spoken out after months of uncertainty waiting for work to start.

The main station entrance building shut in March and Mike Lowe from Carnforth Models had to move out into a temporary unit inside the station.

“The car park looks like a building site,” said Mr Lowe.

“The main entrance to the station is locked so people turn around and go away. They don’t know we’re here and it costs to advertise.”

Meanwhile scaffolding on the building has caused issues for Gregg Beaman at the Snug micropub.

Mr Beaman said: “They demolished a dangerous parapet wall in March. But there’s been no work for 18 weeks.

“We want the work to happen. The place has leaked for five years. We know we’ll have to move outinto temporary accommodation.But there’s been no communication from Carnforth Station Trust or Network Rail. We will have to close but don’t know for how long. We have a beer festival every year. We’ve had to cancel that. We can’t take a holiday, everything is on hold.We’ve been banging our heads against a brick wall. It’s all very bizarre. Customers keep asking us what’s happening.”

Peter Crowther, chairman of the Carnforth Station Trust, said the Snug may have to temporarily move out in November for a month.

“We haven’t had much contact from Network Rail,” said Mr Crowther when asked about a lack of communication.

“I think they found out there was more work than they thought. They had to put it in front of committees to have it approved so we were in the dark about when it would start. They are doing the work for free. We are grateful to Network Rail and the contractors.”

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The station building at Carnforth is undergoing emergency repairs to ensure the long-term safety of the building for both passengers and tenants. The 20 week programme of repairs will start on August 7 and is due for completion by the end of the year.

“These essential repairs are being carried out as quickly as possible to limit disruption to all station users.”