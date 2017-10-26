Friends take on Great Wall of China for Lancaster hospice

Four friends are taking part in a Great Wall of China trek to raise money for St John’s Hospice.

Dianne Farrell, her sister Linda Williams, and their close friends Lindsey Cairns and Kelly Peters departed for China last week to embark on a gruelling eight day trip to trek part of the Great Wall of China.

The challenge, which they are completely self-funding, is part of an Action Challenge trek, and the ladies have chosen St John’s Hospice as they charity.

It is a local cause close to all their hearts and they are walking in memory of Lindsey’s mum, Margaret Holt, who passed away earlier this year at the Slyne Road hospice.

“It is a very worthy local charity and it means all the more this year with having lost my mum,” said Lindsey.

“The nurses at St John’s were amazing and it is an absolute honour to do this challenge in aid of the hospice, with some great friends too.”

Dianne and Lindsey both live in Lancaster, but Linda and Kelly are London based, this means they are getting together when they can but supporting each other from afar.

Dianne said: “Training went well, I am a morning person, so I am up at 5am most days walking all around Morecambe and Heysham. “Lindsey is a postwoman too, so she is getting lots of exercise at work!

“Being of Chinese heritage myself, this is a trip I have wanted to make for many years.

“I am so happy I am doing it with my sister and two great friends, all for such a worthy cause.”

The ladies have already raised more than £1,400 but you can still show your support by donating to their Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/greatwallofchinafarrell.

St John’s Hospice provides care to patients coping with life limiting conditions throughout North Lancashire, South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire.

The Lancaster hospice was recently awarded Change Project of The Year for charity of the year, beating off national organisations.

Next April, 2018, a team will trek Machu Picchu in Peru in aid of St John’s Hospice in a bid to raise £100,000.

If you would like to help St John’s by donating money, time, support, goods for their shops or anything at all that you think could help, please get in touch on 01524 382538 or visit the website at www.sjhospice.org.uk.