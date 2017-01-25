Four injured on Lancaster bus

An eyewitness has reported four people have been injured on a Lancaster bus travelling through Skerton.

One witness said the bus, travelling through Owen Road and Slyne Road, had to brake suddenly to avoid several cars queuing into the road to go into the nearby car wash.

North West Ambulance Service arrived at the scene with two ambulances at 12.52pm today (Wednesday January 25.)

Ambulance and police are still at the scene treating passengers, some of whom were standing up at the time of the incident.

A couple have been hurt, one woman has broken her leg, another woman has hurt her arm and one mum has had a bad bang to her chest. All injured are pensioners.

More to come.