Four GP surgeries to merge in Lancaster

Four doctor surgeries across Lancaster will merge under a plan which forms a city super practice.

Dalton Square, King Street and University Medical Practice, on Owen Road and Rosebank surgeries will merge in April 2017.

Under the new name of Lancaster Medical Practice, all four surgeries will join together to provide high quality patient services in the area.

The idea to merge began two years ago.

Chair of the Merger Steering Group and GP at Rosebank Medical Practice, Dr Peter Nightingale, has said: “The patients across all four practices will be at a great advantage, having the choice to attend any of the surgeries and having access to highly trained staff who will continue to prioritise high quality patient care.”

The NHS is required to evolve to deliver a consistent quality of care whilst becoming more efficient.

Locally, the development of better care together requires strong primary care organisations to deliver care. The practices believe that by merging, they will become more sustainable and will be able to respond well to the increasing national pressure on General Practice and the NHS and will continue to deliver high quality services to the communities they serve.

Patients are welcome to have their say by filling out a questionnaire in the reception areas across all four surgeries. A range of events are due to take place prior to the merge on April 1. Patient events will be held on: Tuesday September 27 at 7pm, King Street Surgery, 38 King Street, Lancaster and Thursday September 29 at 7pm, Rosebank Medical Practice, Ashton Road, Lancaster.