Former pub housing site is ‘over intensive’

Plans to convert a former pub restaurant into new housing have been recommended for refusal.

Proposals to turn the Farmhouse Tavern in Morecambe Road into five apartments, with a further 11 homes in the grounds, have been described as “over intensive”.

Lancaster City Council planning officers have said that while being supportive of bringing this site back into a viable use and restoring the Tavern, “there are concerns regarding the impact on the amenity of future and existing residents with respect to privacy, inadequate garden sizes and poor outlook”.

The proposal involves the change of use of the former Tavern into five apartments and the erection of nine new homes following the demolition of the former motel buildings.

The existing dilapidated conservatory is proposed to be demolished and would be replaced with a further pair of semi-detached properties.

The plans, which have been recommended for refusal, are due to go before the planning and highways committee on Monday June 26.