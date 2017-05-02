Former Morecambe man hits half century at Lune Road

A former Morecambe captain helped condemn Lancaster to defeat at Lune Road on Saturday.

Josh Dixon scored a half century as Netherfield chased down 154 for an eight-wicket win in the Northern Premier League.

The visitors won the toss and elected to field and after Jamie Heywood, 66, and Laurie Atkinson, 23, had made a solid enough start, had things pretty much their own way.

Heywood was the mainstay of the innings before being run out by Ben Barrow as only four other batsman reached double figures.

Samuel Moorby made 15, captain Ben Simm an unbeaten 14, Charlie Swarbrick 13 and substitute professional Nick Benton 10.

Stuart Nixon was the pick of the bowlers with 4-50 while Nathan Chambers also recorded figures of 3-32.

In reply, Netherfield, who also had another recently departed Morecambe player in Lewis Edge in their ranks, sailed home in 29 overs.

Liam Moffatt had Bradley Earl caught behind by Moorby for just nine and Benton bowled captain Barrow for 22 but that was as good as things got for Lancaster.

Dixon finished unbeaten on 57 alongside South African Obus Pienaar who was 56 not out at the close.

Lancaster travel to Barrow on Saturday as their search for a first win of the new summer continues.

It was the same outcome for the second team on Saturday as Netherfield’s 2nds were also eight-wicket winners in the reverse fixture at Parkside Road.

Danny Welbourne made 87 as Lancaster posted a more than competitive 202-7 batting first.

Brendan Hetherington also made 31, Lewis McGinley 26 and captain Stuart Phillips 19.

In reply, Theo Gallagher’s unbeaten 92 helped his side to victory, Netherfield finishing on 206-2 in the 35th over.