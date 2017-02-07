Former Coronation Street star sets up new flower business in Warton

A former Coronation Street star has set up a new business in Warton Crag selling seasonal flowers.

Actress Becky Hindley – best known for her role as ‘bunny boiler’ Charlotte Hoyle in the ITV soap – set up Picking Posies with her friend Cathy Wallbank after identifying a growing trend towards seasonal, British-grown flowers.

Becky Hindley

The green fingered pair grow their own flower stock in an old market garden in Warton Crag, and create natural and unique floral designs for weddings and events.

Lancaster-based creative agency Hotfoot Design was appointed by Becky and Cathy, following a competitive pitch, to create a user-friendly responsive website to launch the business to its customers.

Hotfoot also commissioned a collection of striking photographs for the website and other marketing materials.

Becky said: “We’re over the moon with our wonderful new website that Hotfoot Design created for us.

“The response and feedback from our clients has been amazing so far. People have found it so easy to use and have been very complimentary about the design and beautiful photography.”

Hotfoot creative director Charlie Haywood said: “It was easy to be inspired by Picking Posies and their mission to build a business out of their love of British grown seasonal flowers.

“We designed their responsive website and produced the photography to help Becky and Cathy bring their business to life, and we’re excited about being part of their journey.”

Hotfoot, which has just been shortlisted in the Best Creative Agency category at the Lancashire Red Rose Business Awards 2017, specialise in helping businesses grow and work with clients including Lancaster University, Lancaster Brewery, Atkinson Vos, Silver Tree Jewellery, Mighty House and Creative Lancashire.