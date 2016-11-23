Food personalities form new Lancaster cafe art trail

Life stories and photos of people who put food on our plates will serve up a tasty art trail in Lancaster cafes this winter.

The Radish, the Whale Tail, Roots Café, the Cornerstone Cafe and Wilde & Well Read (formally the Novel Café) will be among the venues to host ‘The Faces Behind Our Food’ art trail.

It will feature the photography and tales of 12 local food and drink producers using their personal stories to delve into the complex issues that shape the food that we eat.

A number of the featured producers are also suppliers of the cafés exhibiting the work offering the chance to reflect on the stories that shape the food on your plate.

Morecambe fisherman Ray Edmondson, Felicity from Filbert’s Bakery and Mansergh Hall will be on show at The Radish.

Cockerham Boers and Rory from the Borough Brewery will be featured at Wilde and Well Read.

The Whale Tail will be exhibiting some of their own suppliers- Growing With Nature, the Fig Tree and Dolphinholme Honey.

Thornton Meadows and Stephenson’s Dairy will be hanging at Roots Café and the Cornerstone Café will be showcasing Claver Hill community food project and Billy’s Eggs.

Alison Cox from The Radish said: “We’re really excited about hosting part of the Faces Behind Our Food art trail. We’re looking forward to seeing one or two familiar faces on our walls.

“The exhibition is a great idea and taking it out to the places where people actually come to get their food is brilliant.

“I’m sure it will give us and our customers some really interesting food for thought...sorry!”

The art trail will officially launch on December 2 with food and music at The Radish from 5pm.