Fond farewell as Wray teaching assistant retires after 17 years

A village primary school is saying a fond farewell to one of its long-standing members of staff this term.

Maragret Wright is retiring as teaching assistant at Wray-with-Botton Primary School, where she has worked for 17 years.

Mrs Wright attended the school herself as a youngster, as did her mother and grandmother before her – and her own children also attended the village school.

The 61-year-old has also seen generations of Wray families pass through the school during her time.

“It’s just lovely to see the children coming back who are now at work and bringing their own children,” she said.

Mrs Wright began her working life at the school – which has just 41 children – 17 years ago, although she previously worked in the pre-school based in the village hall as well.

“I ran that for a little while and then came to the school 17 years ago,” she said.

“I think the school is a strong link to the local community,” she said.

“It’s a really happy family school.”

But Mrs Wright, who lives in nearby Roeburndale with husband Alan, will not be getting much rest on her retirement.

The couple run a farm, meaning Mrs Wright will certainly be kept busy.

She said: “It’s going to be very strange but I am a farmer’s wife so there’s plenty of work to do!

“I will miss seeing all the staff and children; the staff have all been great.

“It will hit me in September when the children go back to school.

“I will miss the compansionship and the atmosphere of being in a school.

“It has always been lovely to hear all the children’s news every time they come back into school.”

Mrs Wright is also involved with her local church, and will continue to run the village Sunday School club.

She will also spend more time with her family.