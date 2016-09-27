Flowers under threat due to cuts

Beautiful public displays of spring flowers are for the chop in our district.

Lancaster City Council has announced they will stop planting flower beds with spring blooms to save money.

Memorial flowers will not be affected and summer bedding will continue.

The council has now launched a scheme encouraging residents to ‘adopt a flower bed’ and plant spring flowers themselves.

The scheme in Morecambe would cover popular beds such as those at Happy Mount Park, West End Gardens and along the promenade including at the Eric Morecambe statue.

Coun Brendan Hughes, cabinet member for environmental services, said: “As everybody knows the money the city council receives to run its services has been slashed to the bone by the government.

“We’ve had to make some tough choices as a result and winter bedding is one area that has had to be reduced.

“We do realise, however, that there are many people and businesses that do like the colour the flowers bring in the spring, so we’re providing this chance to sponsor the beds for the cost of the planting.”

Anyone adopting a flower bed will receive a recognition plaque in the flower bed and also a mention on Lancaster City Council’s website. If you are interested in adopting a Morecambe flower bed please call Morecambe Town Council on 422929 or email clerk@morecambe.gov.uk .

Anyone who is interested in adopting beds in other parts of the district should contact Lancaster City Council on 01524 582491.

The news about flowers came as the city council and Lancashire County Council struck a deal to fund weed spraying, subject to cabinet approval.

Residents complained after cuts to weed treatment were announced earlier this year.

But now pesky weeds in our streets and parks will be treated in 2017 after all, after the two councils agreed a way to find the cash.

Coun Hughes said: “I’m glad that we have been able to resolve this situation. While technically it is a county council responsibility, it’s important the city council takes account of how this has affected the district’s streets and the way they are viewed by residents and visitors.

“But spraying alone will not solve the problem – at best it will reduce the worst of the weeds and we still need the community to help do their bit where possible.”