Flash flooding across Morecambe, Lancaster and Carnforth cause chaos

Flash floods swept across the district during Wednesday rush hour causing travel and traffic chaos.

There was flash flooding in many parts of Lancaster city centre, Bowerham, the Marsh, Ryelands, also near the Canal Turn at Carnforth and some parts of Morecambe after a violent storm hit following days of high temperatures.

The Trimpell Club car park in Morecambe during flash floods on Wednesday evening. Photo shared by the Trimpell.

The bad weather was at its worst between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

Morecambe Area Police were advising motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution in and around the Lancaster area due to the heavy rainfall.

There were reports of flooded roads and loose manhole covers on Caton Road, Torrisholme Road, Park Street and Moor Lane.

Police said a drain lid was up on Caton Road near junction 34 of the M6 which prompted numerous calls at 6.10pm because there was a hole in the road.

Carnforth during flash floods on Wednesday night. Photo shared by Sean McNamara.

Calls came in to police at 6.15pm of an open drain with water pouring out onto Slyne Road, Lancaster.

Lancaster Area Police posted on their Facebook page advising motorists to be aware when driving through Morecambe and Lancaster as there were lots of reports of surface water and raised manholes due to the rain. Police and Highways were dealing with the incidents as they were reported.

Lancaster City Council said its systems were down due to a flood.

They said last night, Wednesday: “Due to a flood following heavy rain on Wednesday our computer and telephone network is currently down.

An exposed grid on Meldon Road in Heysham during flash floods on Wednesday night. Photo by J-Packham Photography.

“We are working hard to restore systems as quickly as we can but don’t expect this to be until at least lunchtime on Thursday.

“Apologies for any inconvenience and please bear with us while we conduct this work.”

The Dukes, Lancaster cancelled Wednesday night’s performance of Treasure Island at Williamson Park due to lightning strikes and flash flooding.

A spokesman for The Dukes apologised saying last night: “All bookers for tonight’s cancelled show should contact Box Office tomorrow to book for a future date. Our Box Office is open from 10am.

“There is better weather forecast for tomorrow’s performance but if you have tickets please check our Facebook and Twitter accounts throughout the day for updates.”