Fitness pals raise £2k plus for CancerCare

A group of friends who pledged to row a million metres each in a year have completed their task in ‘oar-some’ fashion.

The team raised more than £2,000 for CancerCare after finishing the challenge at Lancaster and Morecambe College Sports Centre.

The people involved were John Beamer, Sarah Bamber, Bob Bailey, Nathan Beamer, Drew Bell, John Haydock, Mark Hornby, Daniel Prince and Peter Thompson.

They came together after a conversation between work colleagues Sarah Bamber and John Beamer who both wanted to increase their existing fitness training.

The friends decided on using their gym’s rowing machine to row one million metres each during the course of the year and encouraged the seven others to join in, in a bid to raise a significant amount for the local charity.

Together, the team has rowed nine million metres; the equivalent of travelling from Lancaster to Madagascar.

John Beamer said: “We all know people who have been affected by cancer and we have close friends who have been helped by CancerCare.

“We’ve rowed nearly every day in 2016 to complete this challenge and it’s been tough, but every hour in the gym has been worth it to know that the money we have raised will make a real difference to other people in our area who are facing cancer.”

The Guardian is running a campaign to raise awareness and funds for the Lancaster-based CancerCare called CancerCare Counts.