First plaice delight for our Lancaster Guardian Chippy of the Year

It’s finally here, the votes are in and we can finally announce the winner of the Lancaster Guardian Chippy Of The Year 2016.

Since March we have asked you to vote for who you thought should be given the coveted crown of the best chippy in the city and surrounding area.

We have had hundreds of votes registered for the business you thought was the best chippy that featured in the top 10. But in the end there could be only one winner – Black’s Finest Fish and Chips of Halton!

In second place came Hodgson’s Fish and Chips and in third place came Inglenook Fish and Chips in Ingleton.

“We are absolutely over the moon about winning the competition, it still hasn’t quite sunk in!” said Matthew Black, co-owner of Black’s.

“When we saw the short list for the final 10, and some of the big well known names we were up against, we never thought we would come out on top.

“In the past the quality awards we have received have been based on inspections and assessments by industry experts. This award is completely different, it’s votes from customers, from local people who use our business, and that means so much more to us. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who took the time to fill in a voting slip and support our family’s business.

“Winning Chippy of the Year gives us confidence that our commitment to quality and consistency is the right thing to be doing.

“We’re looking forward to frying up top notch fish and chips in Halton for many years to come.”

Black’s is a family business is owned jointly by Matthew and his mother Kay. Matthew was formerly a professional musician and instrument teacher. The shop opened in July 2013.