First music acts announced for Morecambe Carnival

The former front man of boy band JLS will perform at this year’s Morecambe Carnival.

Aston Merrygold is one of the first names announced for the August extravaganza.

The singer is best known for his career with JLS, who were runners-up on TV talent show The X Factor in 2008 and went on to have five UK number one singles.

He will be joined by boy band Union J, who also shot to fame on The X Factor.

Also announced for the 2017 carnival is Karen Harding, who had a Top 10 hit in 2015 with ‘Say Something’.

Five-piece vocal harmony group, Yes Lad, who appeared on the 2016 edition of The X Factor, will also be on the bill.

The Manchester-based band were last in Morecambe in March, when they visited Morecambe Community High School as part of a UK tour.

More names are still to be announced.

This year’s carnival has been moved from May to August.

The two-day event will be held on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20.

On the Sunday there will be a programme of music on The Bay Live Stage and the traditional carnival parade.

Last year’s event was headlined by Scouting For Girls, Alesha Dixon and Newton Faulkner.