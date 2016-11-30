Firms help to prepare students for life at work

Business and enterprise students at Lancaster & Morecambe College have been getting first hand experience of the business world, thanks to a new relationship the college has forged with local employers.

The students have completed their first work placement programme accruing more than 500 hours of experience in the workplace.

Extending and strengthening their links with local employers, the business and enterprise team developed more than 20 new relationships with businesses as their students were offered volunteer placement opportunities with new businesses.

A huge number of local and national businesses came forward to offer the Level 3 Business & Enterprise students placements including the Chamber of Commerce, Lancaster House Hotel, Bucket & Spade Marketing, Anchor Flooring, Search Quest, Morecambe Bay Hospitals Charity Trust, St John’s Hospice, Choices Nursing & Care, Kerry’s Coffee House, Old Holly Farm and V-Move Estate Agent.

Business tutor Sarah Armstead said: “We felt it was important for students to gain valuable and relevant work experience in their field of interest. Students thoroughly enjoyed their time in placement and have learnt lots about the world of work as well as gained a more in depth understanding of business functions and operations within their company.

“We would like to thank all the businesses that gave up their time to help and support our learners by providing them each with an amazing opportunity.”

The programme received encouraging feedback from employers with some providing plenty of praise for students such as second year, Level 3 Business & Enterprise student Seemal Shah who spent her placement at Lancaster University International Study Centre.

Deputy head of centre at Lancaster University International Study Centre, Fiona Marroni, said: “Seemal was an absolute credit to the college.

“She settled in very quickly with staff and completed tasks to a high standard.

“She often worked with little direction, managing multiple tasks and using her own initiative to determine her priorities. I would employ her in an instant as she had all the qualities we look for.”