Firm re-launches bespoke fuel storage hire business

On the back of a very successful last six months, Heysham-based Fuel Proof Ltd, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of customised, high quality fuel storage equipment for diesel and aviation fuel, has re-launched its fuel storage hire business.

The new, improved service is particularly targeting the construction industry, who need, over a short period of time, the flexibility to tow fuel tanks of up to 9000L capacity between and across sites, in order to operate the machinery where their employees are working.

The service is focused on three recently acquired 150BHP tractors and the associated customised, high quality fuel storage equipment from Fuel Proof.

“Fuel Proof has a total hire fleet of 300 fuel tanks, ranging in size from 250L to 32,000L and this new hire service is designed to deliver flexibility, better security, service life, ease of use, reliability and value for money for users,” said managing director Andrew Hargreaves.

“It is a service which has originated from feedback received during our 17-year history; from attendees at our exhibition stands throughout the UK and subsequent customer research.

“Our customers have indicated that there is a significant demand, by numerous companies in the construction sector, for flexible fuel storage systems and we are delighted to be able to provide it, initially throughout the UK.

“All our fuel storage tanks are guaranteed and we look forward to discussing this new service with both our existing and new customers.”