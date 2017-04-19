Firefighters called to two fires near Wagon and Horses pub

Crews in Lancaster attended two wheelie bin fires on the same road just hours apart, fire services have revealed.

Firefighters first turned out at around 1.30am on April 19 to reports of a fire on St Georges Quay near to the Wagon and Horses pub.

Crews extinguished what they described as a "small" fire that had been started by burning cardboard in wheelie bin.

Fire services were called again to a fire in the same bin at around 3.30am.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Although these were not serious fires, it still meant that our engine was tied up making it unavailable for other potentially more serious incidents."

Nobody was injured during the fire.