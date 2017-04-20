Firefighters called to two-car crash in central Lancaster

Firefighters were called to a collision in central Lancaster last night after a two car crash, say fire services.

The accident happened at around 10.30pm on April 19 on Parliament Street.

The road was blocked for around 45 mins while emergency services made the scene safe.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire services said: "Two fire engines and crews from Lancaster were assigned to an incident at which two cars had collided.

"No-one was trapped and there was no fire, but firefighters ensured there were no remaining hazards in respect of fire, fuel or oil spillages or debris."

It is not thought that anybody was seriously injured during the incident.