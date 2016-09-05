Fire erupts in Lancaster flat after laptop explosion

A fire started in a ground floor flat on Lentworth Drive in Lancaster.

A laptop battery exploded in the lounge of the flat on Saturday (September 3).

Two fire engines and crews from Lancaster arrived at the flat at around 11am. Upon arrival the fire was already out and there were no casualties.

The fire had not spread and self-extinguished.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman has issued a warning over battery powered equipment.

A spokesman said: “Often this comes down to buying the wrong charger and it over heats the battery and it can’t cope.

“When we say this battery exploded, it has not sent furniture flying but there was a pop and some smoke.

“Do not leave your chargers on overnight, switch it off when you are not using it and check your smoke alarm is working.”