Fire drama over unattended grill pan at Lancaster flat

Emergency services were called to a blaze at a first-floor flat in Lancaster early this morning.

Two fire engines from Lancaster fire station were called to the incident on Mainway at around 2.30am this morning, say fire services.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire engines and crews from Lancaster turned out to a fire caused by an unattended grill pan in the kitchen of a first floor flat. Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire."

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.