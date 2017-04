A fire has broken out in a closed Chinese takeaway.

Crews from Morecambe and Lancaster were called to Golden Sunrise on Heysham Road, Heysham at around 4pm.

Fire fighters are still at the scene and haven’t been able to provide on update on the damage caused or the cause of the fire.

However, it is not thought to be serious and no-one has been injured.

More details as soon as we get them.