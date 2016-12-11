Filter House student flats plan is “wholly inappropriate”

Lancaster University has objected to plans for a new 168-bed student development near to its campus.

Plans have been submitted for the construction of two four-storey buildings at the former Filter House and Lancaster City Garages site in Scotforth Road, which has remained derelict for a number of years.

Scotforth Parish Council has also objected to the plans, saying such a tall building so close to the ‘Gateway to the City’ would be wholly inappropriate.

The proposals feature two buildings with a courtyard separating them which the planning statement says would create a “calming, pastoral environment”.

However, Lancaster Civic Society questioned how this could be achieved when the development is sandwiched between the West Coast Main Line, with trains running all night, and the busy A6.

The plans also include landscaped areas, with a network of paths, and native plants to create a “rolling moorland feel” inspired by the Quernmore area of the Trough of Bowland.

Lancaster University has written a letter of objection to Lancaster City Council about the proposed development, saying that the proposal “will not create high quality accommodation”, is isolated from any basic amenities or provision and there is “no synergy” with the university’s planned Health Innovation Development across the road.

The site is owned by Bolton-le-Sands businessman William Mason.