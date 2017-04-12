Fight against garden village in south Lancaster goes on

Residents living close to a site being earmarked for a “garden village” made their feelings about the scheme clear to city councillors this week.

More than 350 people living in areas surrounding the Bailrigg proposals have asked the city council to reconsider the plans, which were announced earlier this year as a “once in a generation opportunity” for Lancaster.

Villagers in Galgate and Burrow say the scheme is “not a garden village but an urban extension to the city of Lancaster”.

Plans for the garden village – one of only 14 in the UK – include 3,500 new home on land close to Lancaster University.

Burrow resident Mark Salisbury officially presented a petition to city councillors at Wednesday night’s full council meeting,

He told the committee: “We have three main concerns. First, the massive scale and impact of the proposed garden village. Secondly, the failure to provide Lancaster residents with any alternative development schemes, especially proposals to capitalise on the recent investment in the Bay Gateway road scheme or to develop brownfield sites.

“Thirdly, the limited time we have had to consider the proposals and the lack of information on such crucial aspects as transport and communications and flooding.”

Mr Salisbury said the existing local services, such as schools and doctors, are already under pressure, and residents believed the planners only offered “vague assurances” on how these vital services would be enhanced to cope with the additional demand from the garden village.

Building on a widely enjoyed greenfield site would cause irreplaceable loss of amenity for residents and visitors, he said. He also questioned how the need for so many new homes had been calculated, when the council’s draft Local Plan envisages 13-14,000 new houses by 2031, but only 9,500 new jobs.