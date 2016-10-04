Farewell shows for Lancaster jazz couple

Jazz couple Sue Parish and Jon Moore bring together two top ensembles at Lancaster’s Robert Gillow pub in October.

The free shows will be the last ones organised by Sue and Jon at the Gillow, which is due to change hands at the end of the month. On Tuesday October 11, Jon will lead the Hotcha Quartet, featuring violinist Heath Lavery, guitarist Alan Pill and bassist Frank Grime. Sue will guest on vocals, and there’ll be plenty of Django Reinhardt-style vintage swing instrumentals.

On Tuesday October 18, Sue fronts her own trio, featuring firebrand pianist Andrzej Baranek, just back from a European tour supporting Simply Red and Frank Grime on bass.

The evening will feature jazz, bossa nova and blues from the last century of jazz history.

Both gigs start at 9pm, and admission is free.

Sue said: “Jon and I have co-promoted Tuesday night jazz at the Gillow for nearly four years now.

“As our hosts Mark and Tash are due to move onto new premises and projects shortly we wanted to finish with a couple of really high quality musical evenings.

“We’re grateful to everyone who has supported our jazz nights and hope they’ll enjoy these final two Gillow sessions featuring fabulous visiting players.”

Mark Cutter and Tash Burns have recently taken over the Apothecary Bar and Lounge in Lancaster, and are working to develop it as a live music venue, featuring the newly installed Bechstein Grand piano.

The Apothecary’s schedule includes plenty of performances for Lancaster Music Festival, and information on other plans there will be available soon.