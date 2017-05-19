Family’s moving tribute to grandma killed in crash

The family of a woman killed in a crash with a bus have paid a moving tribute to the “loving and caring” grandma and mum.

Muriel Watson, 61, was killed on Tuesday, May 16 when her Kia Sorento was exiting a roundabout in Carnforth when it collided with an oncoming single decker bus.

Muriel, from Morecambe, was a previous owner of the Newsagents in the West End of Morecambe between 1989 and 1999 and she worked in SPAR on Greaves Road, Lancaster, for a number of years. Muriel was also a keen gardener who enjoyed growing her own strawberries and tomatoes.

And her family paid tribute a loving wife, mum, sister, grandma and aunty.

“In a statement her family said: “Muriel will be sadly missed by us all, she was a loving, caring person who spent lots of time around family and with her young grandchildren.”

The driver of the bus and the seven passengers on board all suffered a range of injuries and were treated by the ambulance service.

The road was closed for four hours while a collision investigation took place.

PS Claire Pearson of the Road Policing Unit said: “This is a tragic incident where a woman has sadly died and my thoughts remain with her family and friends at this time.

“An investigation to establish how the collision took place is already underway and we would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us to make contact.”

Anyone with information about the collision can contact police on 101 quoting log 448 of May 16.