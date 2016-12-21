Family pays tribute to ‘generous’ Milnthorpe man Frank, 85

A family has paid tribute to a ‘generous and hard-working man’ who lost his life following a collision in south Cumbria.

The family of Frank Rockliffe, 85, said: “Mr Rockliffe, a grandfather of four who was married to Marjorie, 83, was a well-known character in South Lakeland where he ran a plant hire and building contractor firm, initially with his brothers and latterly with his son, Philip.

“Born in Levens, he moved to Milnthorpe when he was around five years old and, after leaving school, worked in his father’s building firm with his brothers.

“Frank was a keen motorsport enthusiast and in his younger days could often be found terrorising the local south Cumbrian roads on his 1000 HRD Vincent! He met his wife at a local dance, and they married and moved to Ackenthwaite in 1956.

“Together with his wife, Mr Rockliffe had two children, Philip, 60, and his late daughter Candace, who was tragically killed at the age of 23 in 1981.”

Describing his father as a ‘fair and generous man, who was the rock of the family’, Philip, a local building contractor, said the family were deeply shocked and would miss him terribly.

A private cremation will take place in due course and the family have requested that any donations should be made to Cancer Research UK or North West Ambulance Service.