Family pays tribute after man, 46, dies after parachute jump at Cockerham

The family of a man who died following an incident at a parachuting centre near Lancaster have paid tribute to a much-loved family man.

Carl Anthony Marsh, 46, died on Saturday following a jump at Black Knights Parachute Centre on Hill Lane, Cockerham.

Police and paramedics were called to the centre after Mr Marsh was injured following the jump.

Mr Marsh, an experienced parachutist from Knutsford in Cheshire, was sadly pronounced dead by paramedics shortly afterwards.

His family released a statement saying Mr Marsh was a “much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and nephew to all of us and we all loved him very much.”

“Carl had a big personality and a positive outlook on life.

“He was full of jokes and laughter and always had a huge smile on his face.

“He loved nothing more than to have a laugh and joke with us all and never failed to bring a bright light into our lives. His enormous heart was big enough for every one of us and he loved life to the full.

“He was a role model for many and had recently achieved the level of Category System Instructor with the British Parachute Association. His passion for sky diving was something he got a great deal of pleasure out of.

“He was a leader and admired by so many and his son Craig says he was his hero.

“It is hard to imagine how life will be without Carl. He has left a massive hole in our lives and we will never forget him. Carl was an inspiration to us all and his zest for life was demonstrated every day in his love for his family, his strong work ethic and his happy personality. We miss you Carl and love you forever.”

DI Simon Ball from Lancaster Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this man and in particular those who witnessed this tragic incident yesterday.

“During our initial investigation at the scene, we saw nothing that suggested any sign of suspicious activity.

“We are working with the British Parachute Association who are now in charge investigating the incident and have been conducting enquiries on their behalf.”

A post mortem examination to establish the cause of the man’s death will take place in due course.