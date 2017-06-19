Failed barriers at Bare Lane station cause delays

Trains were delayed between Morecambe and Lancaster after barriers failed at Bare Lane station.

Commuters were faced with delays of at least 15 minutes.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “The barriers at Bare Lane failed at 7.45am and they were kept down to keep everyone safe. The barriers were reset and are now in full operation.

“Two trains were cancelled and four trains were delayed but travellers are faced with an average delay of 15 minutes. Trains were back to normal at 8.35am.”

Network Rail said an investigation had been launched into what caused the barriers to fail.