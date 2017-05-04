Explore exciting new worlds at Lancaster University’s community day

Lancaster University’s Community Day, taking place this Saturday (May 6) from 11am to 4pm, promises to be an out-of- this-world experience for people of all ages and interests.

One of the ‘star’ attractions will be the space tent, packed with images and video footage taken from space.

It also includes plus state-of-the-art equipment, including an emission lamp which demonstrates why we see different colours in the Northern Lights, and an interactive ‘magic planet’ which gives visitors the chance to experience the surface of Mars and the formation of auroras.

Dr Joe Kinrade, a senior research associate with the Space and Planetary Physics Group at Lancaster University, said: “We’re all really excited to be spending the day as tour guides to the solar system.

“This is a great opportunity for us to show people how we explore our little corner in space and hopefully find some new explorers!”

Community Day also has plenty on offer for people who like to keep their feet firmly on planet Earth.

You can play a giant outdoor piano with the team from Piccadilly Gardens, enjoy a guided walk through their woods or take part in a football or netball penalty shootout against students.

These are just a handful of the 80-plus activities on offer.

Lancaster University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mark E. Smith, said: “This event gives everyone the chance to explore the wide range of activities which take place at the University on a daily basis and to celebrate our links in the local area.

“Whether you’re someone who is very familiar with the university, someone who has not been onto campus in a while, or a first-time visitor, we look forward to welcoming you on Community Day.”

The day is free to attend with plenty of free parking.

For full details of what’s on, plus information about the facilities on campus, please go to www.lancaster.ac.uk/community-day- 2017

There’s no need to book.