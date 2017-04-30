'Experienced' parachutist dies after Lancashire jump

A man has died following a parachute jump near Lancaster.

Paramedics were called to the Black Knights Parachute Centre, in Hill Lane, Cockerham, at 4pm yesterday, police said.

The 46-year-old, from Knutsford in Cheshire, has not been named by police but was described as an 'experienced parachutist'.

He was pronounced dead shortly after being fatally injured, a spokesman for the force said.

Det Insp Simon Ball added: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this man and in particular those who witnessed this tragic incident yesterday.

"During our initial investigation at the scene, we saw nothing that suggested any sign of suspicious activity.

“We are working with the British Parachute Association who are now in charge investigating the incident and have been conducting enquiries on their behalf.”

A post mortem examination to establish the exact cause of the man’s death will take place in due course.