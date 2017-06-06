Excellent weekend for Westgate after back-to-back wins

Westgate beat Heysham by 87 runs in a T20 game at Cross Hill Park on Friday evening.

Westgate captain Andy Hill won the toss and elected to bat on a sunny evening.

Opener Andreas Arestidou (0) was out caught from the very first ball of the game and Sam Frith (9) followed two overs later, before Dylan Conroy (19) was run out.

Following the dismissal of Hill (0) from his first ball, Westgate found themselves 42-4 at the end of the powerplay.

Alex Briggs (44) and Craig Buchanan (26) provided stability following the powerplay, putting on a partnership worth 63 runs to take the score to 105 before Briggs was dismissed in the 14th over.

Khan Puffett (3) and Garry Tattersall (4) were both dismissed cheaply before tail-enders Chris Carter (2 not out) and Zak Buchanan (5 not out) put on seven runs quickly to post a final score of 134-8.

Westgate had a brilliant start to the second innings with Heysham opener Andy Hill (0) being dismissed in the first over by Andy Nisbet (2-6).

Five overs later, Heysham were reduced to just 8-4 with two wickets coming from Nisbet and the others from Zak Buchanan (1-6) and Andy Hill (2-12).

Andy Powers (18) took the score to 41 before his dismissal but the recovery was short lived as Arestidou (4-4) took the last three wickets in three balls, ensuring a hat-trick and bowling Heysham out for 47.

Westgate were in action again on Saturday, beating Burneside narrowly by two wickets at Cross Hill Park.

Burneside won the toss and elected to bat, and they started reasonably well scoring 28 before opener Simon Huck (24) was dismissed off the bowling of Nisbet (2-40).

Darren Braithwaite (14) was caught by Briggs off the bowling of Nisbet before opener Paul Wilson (22) was dismissed by captain Andy Hill (2-26). By the 41st over, the visitors found themselves 110-5 before three wickets fell in the following four overs, with Jordan Wilkinson (2), Chris Dixon (1) and Lee Tattersall (4) all being dismissed cheaply.

Hill took one victim whilst Conroy (3-10) had the other two as the visitors posted a score of 124-8.

Westgate had an exceptional start to the innings with openers Craig Buchanan (49) and Garry Tattersall (26) putting on 60 for the first wicket before Tattersall’s dismissal off the bowling of Ben Leacock (1-32).

Westgate later found themselves 80-2 before a batting collapse, with the score going to 113-6.

Burneside’s Lee Tattersall (5-40) removed most of the top order batsman to put the away side in a much better position.

Burneside had the momentum, but veteran Nigel Parkinson (8 not out) carried the hosts home, hitting a nice looking boundary on the leg side before scoring a single to meet the target and ensure a two-wicket win and 15 points for Westgate.

*Westgate A lost by six wickets away at Ambleside on Sunday after being bowled out for 50.

Ambleside finished on 51-4 in reply.