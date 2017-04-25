Errors prove costly for Torrisholme

Torrisholme were unable to brush off the winter rust as 21 wides and three dropped catches ultimately cost them away at Eccelston on the opening day of the new Palace Shield Premier Division season.

Matt Jackson elected to bowl on a green tinged deck with Thomas Wilkinson (21) and Tom Potter (77) pushing the score along to 36-0 until the captain (1-41) found the breakthrough, having Wilkinson caught by Karl Hansson behind the stumps.

Daniel Woods (1-51) picked up Michael Atkinson (0) before Graham Lee (3-44) brought a couple of quick wickets to take the score to 90-4.

However, poor execution of lines saw the extras count rocket and Adam Norris (31) was given three reprieves as Woods, Chris Cannon (2-23) and Dan Speight (0-26) had chances go down off their bowling.

These errors coupled with Potter’s innings saw Eccleston finish with a competitive 187-7.

Woods (58) opened up with debutant James Collinge (7) and despite some tight bowling from Eccleston skipper Stuart White (1-22) the rate was maintained as Chris Parry (28) joined Woods and the pair took the score to 100-1.

Parry fell trying to accelerate the score and a flurry of wickets saw Torrisholme capitulate to 127-7. The tail wagged to squeeze out an extra batting point, but they fell 40 runs short.